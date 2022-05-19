Imax and Dolphin Entertainment Strike Multi-Year Co-Finance, Co-Production, Distribution Agreement for Slate of Documentary Features

First Project is "The Blue Angels" From Bad Robot Productions and Zipper Bros Films

NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / IMAX Corporation ( NYSE:IMAX, Financial) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) have entered into a multi-year agreement to jointly finance the development and production of a slate of feature-length documentaries for the global market.

The first project greenlit by the partners is The Blue Angels, developed and co-produced by Bad Robot Productions and Zipper Bros Films.

The Blue Angels follows the newest class of the storied Navy and Marine Corps flight squadron through intense training and into their first season of heart-stopping aerial artistry, while also sharing the emotional stories of the veterans on the team who, this year, will take their final flights. It will mark the first time the iconic blue and yellow F/A-18 Super Hornets will be featured in IMAX. The film, shot with state-of-the-art IMAX cameras, will provide a truly unique view of these incredible pilots as, for the first time ever, audiences will be able to go inside the formation, inside the cockpit, and inside the helmet for a visceral, adrenaline rush, ride of a lifetime.

The Blue Angels is in production and is expected to hit IMAX theaters in 2023.

"The Blue Angels is a perfect first project between our two companies," said John Turner, Head of Documentaries for IMAX. "Bill and the Dolphin team will be indispensable partners in not only getting projects made, but in ensuring they are seen and heard around the world."

"IMAX is simply best-in-class when it comes to the movie-going experience," states Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment. "And certain stories, like The Blue Angels, can only be enjoyed to their fullest potential if seen in the IMAX Experience. We are tremendously excited by this partnership with John and his team, as we work together to build a slate of unforgettable documentaries that need to be seen on the big screen!"

The Blue Angels is being directed by Paul Crowder (UFO)and produced by Academy Award-winning producer Glen Zipper of Zipper Bros Films (Undefeated), Mark Monroe (Academy-Award-winning documentaries The Cove and Icarus, as well as Grammy-winning documentary The Beatles: Eight Days A Week), JJ Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Glen Powell (who stars in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick), Sean Stuart, and executive producers Rob Stone and Greg Wooldridge.

