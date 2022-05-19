Pressure BioSciences, Inc. Reports Q1 2022 Financial Results

Focused on the Successful Launch of its "Early Access Program" for the UST Platform, Company Already Negotiating with Four Potential Customers for Nanoemulsion Processing in Nutraceuticals and Cosmetics

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, agriculture, and food & beverage industries, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, provided a business update, and offered guidance for expected pivotal achievements through 2022.

Financial Highlights: Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 (rounded to nearest hundred except EPS)

Total revenue for Q1 2022 was $480,000, reduced 14% from $560,000 for Q1 2021.

Instrument sales for Q1 2022 were $465,000 compared to $553,800 for Q1 2021, down 19%.

Consumable sales for Q1 2022 were $40,000, a decrease of 61% from $102,000 for Q1 2021.

BaroFold/UST services in Q1 2022 were $15,000 compared to $6,100 for Q1 2021, an increase of 59%.

PBI Agrochem subsidiary had sales in Q1 2022 of $83,300, all new sales in a new segment, (no sales in Q1 2021).

Operating loss for Q1 2022 was $1,086,000 up 1% versus $1,075,000 for Q1 2021.

Basic and diluted net loss per share was $(0.48) for Q1 2022, an improvement from $(1.45) for Q1 2021.

Mr. John B. Hollister, Director of Sales and Marketing for PBI, commented: "Q1 2022 sales, while solid, fell short of Q1 2021's very strong Covid rebound performance. Lingering supply chain issues and some customer uncertainties have persisted in the market. We saw increases in our international sales, which is encouraging. Additionally, we have lately been experiencing notable increases in quote requests from our academic research customers. These usually have a slightly longer cycle time, as some orders may depend on grant funding, but this uptick in quotes bodes well for future demand. The increase in BaroFold services is driven by positive results achieved to date and expanding demand. Most importantly, our team has remained hyper focused on our commercialization plan and pathway for the UST platform throughout 2022."

Q1 2022 and Recent Operational and Technical Highlights

May 4 . Company announces first nanoemulsions manufacturing agreement under new UST Early Access Program.

. Company announces first nanoemulsions manufacturing agreement under new UST Early Access Program. April 27 . Company announces Early Access Program for UST nanoemulsion processing.

. Company announces Early Access Program for UST nanoemulsion processing. April 5 . Company reports strong FY 2021 financial and operational results.

. Company reports strong FY 2021 financial and operational results. March 17 . PBI updates stakeholders on key 2022 goals: UST commercialization, major revenue increase in 2H 2022, financial position improvement, and expected uplist to national market.

. PBI updates stakeholders on key 2022 goals: UST commercialization, major revenue increase in 2H 2022, financial position improvement, and expected uplist to national market. February 28 : The Ohio State University announces successful commissioning of PBI's production-scale BaroShear UST MAX System for better processing of liquid foods and beverages within its College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences - achieving a key PBI commercialization milestone for its consortium with Ohio State to serve the food industry.

: The Ohio State University announces successful commissioning of PBI's production-scale BaroShear UST MAX System for better processing of liquid foods and beverages within its College of Food, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences - achieving a key PBI commercialization milestone for its consortium with Ohio State to serve the food industry. January 27 : PBI's UST platform installed in the acclaimed Ohio State University Advanced Food Processing Technology Pilot Plant. Installation will help introduce the global food industry to the use of UST for the preparation of safer, more nutritious and appealing liquid foods and beverages.

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, expanded: "Driven by demand from current and prospective customers, and integrating with our plan for the UST platform to be ready for broad-scale commercialization in 2023, we announced the release an Early Access Program for our UST processing platform late last month. In just two weeks since that announcement, we have (i) executed the first ever agreement to manufacture product for sale using our revolutionary UST platform for the preparation of high quality nanoemulsions; (ii) initiated negotiations with several additional groups for UST processing projects to begin this year (initially in the nutraceutical and cosmetics areas); (iii) begun to develop and expand the capabilities needed for a successful commercial launch, including upgrades in manufacturing, quality control, project management, and logistics; and (iv) started to supplement our technical, sales, and marketing areas."

Mr. Schumacher continued: "With current first strides and announcements of initial commercialization activities and agreements for our UST platform, our team and commercial partners are becoming palpably excited. We are setting the stage for a smooth ramping of commercialization activities as our initial production capacity comes online with planned production-scale BaroShear UST systems operational in both East and West Coast toll manufacturing locations, serving multiple market areas. In addition to our expected Q4 revenue surge from these tolling services, the resulting acceleration in new nanoemulsified products developed, market tested and advancing into commercial introductions by our customers should propel PBI for 2023 into our planned commercial model of leasing and licensing dedicated UST platforms installed in customer production sites. The Company expects to be profitable and cashflow positive by the end of 2023. As previously announced, we plan to pursue an uplist to a major US exchange as soon as possible in the intervening months."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. The Company's financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 may not necessarily be indicative of future results. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this and other documents may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

Earnings Call

PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

UNAUDITED



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 2021 Revenue: Products, services, other $ 480,000 $ 559,874 Total revenue 480,000 559,874

Costs and expenses: Cost of products and services 314,363 226,275 Research and development 281,589 299,943 Selling and marketing 66,462 93,328 General and administrative 903,885 1,015,430 Total operating costs and expenses 1,566,299 1,634,976

Operating loss (1,086,299 ) (1,075,102 )

Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (2,579,161 ) (4,668,064 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on investment in equity securities 19,138 (107,903 ) Loss on extinguishment of liabilities (589,850 ) (725,159 ) Other income (expense) (3,513 ) (1,359 ) Total other expense (3,153,386 ) (5,502,485 )

Net loss (4,239,685 ) (6,577,587 ) Deemed dividends on beneficial conversion feature - (57,884 ) Preferred stock dividends (432,149 ) (403,215 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,671,834 ) $ (7,038,686 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.48 ) $ (1.45 ) Weighted average common stock shares outstanding used in the basic and diluted net loss per share calculation 9,695,189 4,865,826

PRESSURE BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



Unaudited March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 118,803 $ 132,311 Accounts receivable 291,846 154,746 Inventories, net of $342,496 reserve at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 1,360,539 1,147,554 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 184,936 422,617 Total current assets 1,956,124 1,857,228 Investment in equity securities 79,114 59,976 Property and equipment, net 103,520 115,846 Right of use asset leases 369,006 395,565 Intangible assets, net 382,211 403,846 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,889,975 $ 2,832,461 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 665,228 $ 527,924 Accrued employee compensation 170,212 117,680 Accrued professional fees and other 2,133,392 1,955,672 Other current liabilities 8,304,648 7,757,217 Deferred revenue 45,806 37,124 Convertible debt, net of unamortized discounts of $813,478 and $1,536,649, respectively 14,290,657 12,839,813 Other debt, net of unamortized discounts of $11,670 and $0, respectively 1,311,495 1,256,840 Operating lease liability 135,810 132,996 Other related party debt 195,250 - Total current liabilities 27,252,498 24,625,266 LONG TERM LIABILITIES Long term debt 150,000 150,000 Operating lease liability - long term 233,196 262,569 Deferred revenue 2,592 3,587 TOTAL LIABILITIES 27,638,286 25,041,422 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES - - STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value; 850 shares authorized; 300 shares issued and outstanding on March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (Liquidation value of $300,000) 3 3 Series G Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value; 240,000 shares authorized; 80,570 shares issued and outstanding on March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 806 806 Series H Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; 10,000 shares issued and outstanding on March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 100 100 Series H2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value; 21 shares authorized; 21 shares issued and outstanding on March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively - - Series J Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value; 6,250 shares authorized; 3,458 shares issued and outstanding on March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 35 35 Series K Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value; 15,000 shares authorized; 6,880 shares issued and outstanding on March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 68 68 Series AA Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; 8,649 shares issued and outstanding on March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 87 87 Preferred Stock 87 87 Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 10,194,136 and 9,120,526 shares issued and outstanding on March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively 101,942 91,206 Warrants to acquire common stock 31,974,888 31,715,154 Additional paid-in capital 63,867,846 64,261,048 Accumulated deficit (120,694,086 ) (118,277,468 ) Total stockholders' deficit (24,748,311 ) (22,208,961 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 2,889,975 $ 2,832,461

