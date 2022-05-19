ARS Investment Partners, LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

ARS Investment Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 173 stocks valued at a total of $1,037,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(8.52%), BHVN(4.95%), and CLF(4.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARS Investment Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 88,246-share investment in NAS:NXPI. Previously, the stock had a 1.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.43 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, NXP Semiconductors NV traded for a price of $179.375 per share and a market cap of $46,748,349,000. The stock has returned -6.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NXP Semiconductors NV has a price-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-book ratio of 7.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.10 and a price-sales ratio of 4.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ARS Investment Partners, LLC bought 424,660 shares of NAS:FLEX for a total holding of 1,093,556. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.98.

On 05/19/2022, Flex Ltd traded for a price of $16.195 per share and a market cap of $7,441,624,000. The stock has returned -6.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Flex Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

ARS Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MPC by 112,688 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.02.

On 05/19/2022, Marathon Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $96.73 per share and a market cap of $51,886,824,000. The stock has returned 63.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.80 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 127,898 shares in NYSE:OLN, giving the stock a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.18 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Olin Corp traded for a price of $63.895 per share and a market cap of $9,614,034,000. The stock has returned 40.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Olin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-book ratio of 3.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

ARS Investment Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 21,382 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $251.13.

On 05/19/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $176.26 per share and a market cap of $437,326,107,000. The stock has returned 20.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-book ratio of 16.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.71 and a price-sales ratio of 16.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

