TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC Buys 1, Sells 4 in 1st Quarter

TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $47,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(19.50%), AMRS(17.94%), and NXE(8.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 8,260 shares of NAS:CG for a total holding of 40,785. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.88.

On 05/19/2022, The Carlyle Group Inc traded for a price of $36.07 per share and a market cap of $13,009,148,000. The stock has returned -12.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Carlyle Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:BYSI by 64,499 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.91.

On 05/19/2022, BeyondSpring Inc traded for a price of $1.31 per share and a market cap of $51,036,000. The stock has returned -87.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BeyondSpring Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.33 and a price-sales ratio of 33.68.

TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 730 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/19/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $194.411 per share and a market cap of $523,727,702,000. The stock has returned -37.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-book ratio of 4.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.46 and a price-sales ratio of 4.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:TSEM by 4,707 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.24.

On 05/19/2022, Tower Semiconductor Ltd traded for a price of $46.27 per share and a market cap of $5,151,588,000. The stock has returned 76.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tower Semiconductor Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-book ratio of 3.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.80 and a price-sales ratio of 3.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

TANAKA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:PM by 1,555 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.28.

On 05/19/2022, Philip Morris International Inc traded for a price of $103.187 per share and a market cap of $160,033,389,000. The stock has returned 13.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.34 and a price-sales ratio of 5.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

