FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

360 PARK AVENUE SOUTH NEW YORK, NY 10010

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 492 stocks valued at a total of $31,302,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(6.92%), AMZN(4.61%), and AAPL(4.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QCOM by 2,270,982 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.05.

On 05/19/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $133.05 per share and a market cap of $147,795,200,000. The stock has returned 3.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-book ratio of 11.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 1,130,015 shares of NYSE:PXD for a total holding of 1,131,577. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $225.99.

On 05/19/2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $265.015 per share and a market cap of $62,263,305,000. The stock has returned 77.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-book ratio of 2.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.96 and a price-sales ratio of 3.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 631,666 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $481.12.

On 05/19/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $398.48 per share and a market cap of $188,659,800,000. The stock has returned -17.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-book ratio of 13.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.02 and a price-sales ratio of 11.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 1,146,588 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 2,464,600. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $216.36.

On 05/19/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $197.93 per share and a market cap of $421,308,529,000. The stock has returned -10.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-book ratio of 12.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.18 and a price-sales ratio of 15.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMAT by 1,817,000 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.06.

On 05/19/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $113.34 per share and a market cap of $99,046,207,000. The stock has returned -7.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-book ratio of 8.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.25 and a price-sales ratio of 4.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.