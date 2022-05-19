HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $75,899,000,000. The top holdings were PTON(18.07%), GOOGL(6.32%), and FISV(3.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,147,483,647 shares in NAS:PTON, giving the stock a 18.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.73 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Peloton Interactive Inc traded for a price of $15.005 per share and a market cap of $5,016,496,000. The stock has returned -84.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Peloton Interactive Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P bought 334,376 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 340,250. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/19/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2193.43 per share and a market cap of $1,108,308,614,000. The stock has returned -33.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-book ratio of 8.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P reduced their investment in NYSE:HUM by 1,373,346 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.95.

On 05/19/2022, Humana Inc traded for a price of $424.77 per share and a market cap of $53,105,725,000. The stock has returned -5.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Humana Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-book ratio of 3.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P reduced their investment in NYSE:HLT by 3,289,080 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $147.51.

On 05/19/2022, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc traded for a price of $132.145 per share and a market cap of $36,302,803,000. The stock has returned 6.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.20 and a price-sales ratio of 5.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P bought 934,044 shares of NAS:CHTR for a total holding of 4,132,153. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $587.53.

On 05/19/2022, Charter Communications Inc traded for a price of $471.86 per share and a market cap of $79,094,822,000. The stock has returned -31.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charter Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-book ratio of 6.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

