PFS INVESTMENTS INC. Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

PFS INVESTMENTS INC. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 411 stocks valued at a total of $5,273,000,000. The top holdings were IUS(3.42%), SPDW(2.91%), and IVV(2.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PFS INVESTMENTS INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,055,831 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 1.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.41 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.4499 per share and a market cap of $18,028,316,000. The stock has returned -0.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

PFS INVESTMENTS INC. reduced their investment in NAS:IXUS by 992,797 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.83.

On 05/19/2022, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $60.7 per share and a market cap of $28,071,578,000. The stock has returned -15.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a price-book ratio of 1.71.

During the quarter, PFS INVESTMENTS INC. bought 539,287 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 662,898. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.76.

On 05/19/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $97.29 per share and a market cap of $63,731,938,000. The stock has returned -10.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a price-book ratio of 1.89.

The guru sold out of their 1,142,787-share investment in ARCA:SPMD. Previously, the stock had a 1.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.64 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF traded for a price of $42.26 per share and a market cap of $4,788,977,000. The stock has returned -9.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a price-book ratio of 2.40.

During the quarter, PFS INVESTMENTS INC. bought 1,380,712 shares of ARCA:SPEM for a total holding of 1,387,762. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.29.

On 05/19/2022, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $35.19 per share and a market cap of $5,477,934,000. The stock has returned -19.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

