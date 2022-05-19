CAROLINAS WEALTH CONSULTING LLC Goes on Buying Spree in 1st Quarter

CAROLINAS WEALTH CONSULTING LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 952 stocks valued at a total of $452,000,000. The top holdings were VIG(5.96%), VONG(5.85%), and VOO(5.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAROLINAS WEALTH CONSULTING LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CAROLINAS WEALTH CONSULTING LLC bought 142,617 shares of NAS:VONG for a total holding of 475,398. The trade had a 1.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.1.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund traded for a price of $58.3191 per share and a market cap of $6,458,231,000. The stock has returned -9.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a price-book ratio of 10.03.

During the quarter, CAROLINAS WEALTH CONSULTING LLC bought 77,282 shares of ARCA:VIOO for a total holding of 136,182. The trade had a 1.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $197.88.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF traded for a price of $178.595 per share and a market cap of $1,778,842,000. The stock has returned -10.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

The guru established a new position worth 500,047 shares in NAS:CORZ, giving the stock a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.55 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Core Scientific Inc traded for a price of $3.95 per share and a market cap of $1,269,078,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Core Scientific Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.18 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.61.

During the quarter, CAROLINAS WEALTH CONSULTING LLC bought 34,429 shares of ARCA:IWN for a total holding of 93,958. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.97.

On 05/19/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF traded for a price of $145.27 per share and a market cap of $11,983,421,000. The stock has returned -10.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a price-book ratio of 1.53.

During the quarter, CAROLINAS WEALTH CONSULTING LLC bought 58,921 shares of BATS:ICSH for a total holding of 89,520. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.2.

On 05/19/2022, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.0981 per share and a market cap of $6,343,898,000. The stock has returned -0.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

