Trust Co of Kansas Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Trust Co of Kansas recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $187,000,000. The top holdings were BRK.B(8.27%), MSFT(6.05%), and XOM(5.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Trust Co of Kansas’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 91,498-share investment in ARCA:EFA. Previously, the stock had a 3.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.79 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $67.48 per share and a market cap of $48,366,672,000. The stock has returned -13.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

During the quarter, Trust Co of Kansas bought 27,758 shares of NYSE:VEEV for a total holding of 43,806. The trade had a 3.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $217.05.

On 05/19/2022, Veeva Systems Inc traded for a price of $161.87 per share and a market cap of $24,646,805,000. The stock has returned -39.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Veeva Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.95, a price-book ratio of 8.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.69 and a price-sales ratio of 14.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 15,691-share investment in ARCA:IWM. Previously, the stock had a 1.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $203.63 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $178.26 per share and a market cap of $52,819,820,000. The stock has returned -18.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

Trust Co of Kansas reduced their investment in ARCA:VTV by 16,925 shares. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.23.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $137.14 per share and a market cap of $95,888,799,000. The stock has returned 1.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a price-book ratio of 2.52.

During the quarter, Trust Co of Kansas bought 25,692 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 122,837. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.63.

On 05/19/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $91.04 per share and a market cap of $379,507,757,000. The stock has returned 55.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 74.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

