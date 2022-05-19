Continuum Advisory, LLC Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

Continuum Advisory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

868 E. RIVERSIDE DRIVE EAGLE, ID 83616

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 376 stocks valued at a total of $527,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(5.04%), TIPX(4.61%), and VXF(2.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Continuum Advisory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 62,099-share investment in ARCA:ARKK. Previously, the stock had a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $70.56 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, ARK Innovation ETF traded for a price of $43.95 per share and a market cap of $8,839,168,000. The stock has returned -60.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ARK Innovation ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.98.

The guru established a new position worth 50,989 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.41 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.4499 per share and a market cap of $18,028,316,000. The stock has returned -0.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 37,213 shares in NAS:SHV, giving the stock a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.26 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.225 per share and a market cap of $19,984,895,000. The stock has returned -0.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Continuum Advisory, LLC bought 14,396 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 41,795. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/19/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $257.15 per share and a market cap of $1,911,940,030,000. The stock has returned 5.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-book ratio of 11.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.96 and a price-sales ratio of 10.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Continuum Advisory, LLC bought 159,008 shares of ARCA:TIPX for a total holding of 1,194,362. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.54.

On 05/19/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF traded for a price of $20.115 per share and a market cap of $1,435,269,000. The stock has returned -0.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.