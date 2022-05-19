CONSULTIVA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, CORP. Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

CONSULTIVA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, CORP. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $4,000,000. The top holdings were QAI(43.01%), GRES(18.00%), and QUAL(4.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CONSULTIVA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, CORP.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,242-share investment in ARCA:MUB. Previously, the stock had a 3.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.35 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.9 per share and a market cap of $26,889,220,000. The stock has returned -8.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, CONSULTIVA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, CORP. bought 216 shares of ARCA:ARKK for a total holding of 1,303. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.56.

On 05/19/2022, ARK Innovation ETF traded for a price of $43.95 per share and a market cap of $8,839,168,000. The stock has returned -60.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ARK Innovation ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.98.

CONSULTIVA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, CORP. reduced their investment in BATS:PAUG by 460 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.81.

On 05/19/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August traded for a price of $28.405 per share and a market cap of $175,401,000. The stock has returned -2.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August has a price-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a price-book ratio of 4.15.

During the quarter, CONSULTIVA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, CORP. bought 159 shares of ARCA:QAI for a total holding of 58,120. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.99.

On 05/19/2022, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF traded for a price of $29.25 per share and a market cap of $704,926,000. The stock has returned -8.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a price-book ratio of 2.13.

During the quarter, CONSULTIVA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, CORP. bought 3 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 1,032. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.75.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $145.76 per share and a market cap of $59,947,176,000. The stock has returned -2.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a price-book ratio of 4.22.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

