KB FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC Goes on Buying Spree in 1st Quarter

KB FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 602 stocks valued at a total of $362,000,000. The top holdings were GSLC(15.60%), MBB(9.68%), and DGRW(8.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KB FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, KB FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC bought 79,074 shares of ARCA:GSLC for a total holding of 634,569. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.04.

On 05/19/2022, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $77.82 per share and a market cap of $11,335,170,000. The stock has returned -4.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a price-book ratio of 4.06.

During the quarter, KB FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC bought 34,318 shares of NAS:MBB for a total holding of 344,024. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.93.

On 05/19/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $98.68 per share and a market cap of $21,335,239,000. The stock has returned -8.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, KB FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC bought 53,910 shares of NAS:DGRW for a total holding of 486,969. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.83.

On 05/19/2022, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund traded for a price of $58.555 per share and a market cap of $6,103,481,000. The stock has returned 2.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a price-book ratio of 6.04.

During the quarter, KB FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC bought 93,888 shares of ARCA:GSIE for a total holding of 757,221. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.22.

On 05/19/2022, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF traded for a price of $29.9 per share and a market cap of $2,875,928,000. The stock has returned -12.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a price-book ratio of 1.79.

During the quarter, KB FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC bought 6,131 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 68,228. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/19/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $394.53 per share and a market cap of $277,102,040,000. The stock has returned -3.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a price-book ratio of 4.14.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

