Heirloom Wealth Management Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Heirloom Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $144,000,000. The top holdings were USFR(23.71%), V(7.05%), and GOOG(7.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Heirloom Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 676,982 shares in ARCA:USFR, giving the stock a 23.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.23 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.36 per share and a market cap of $7,383,347,000. The stock has returned 0.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a price-book ratio of 27.37.

The guru sold out of their 50,627-share investment in ARCA:XLV. Previously, the stock had a 5.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $132.05 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $128.15 per share and a market cap of $36,379,170,000. The stock has returned 5.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a price-book ratio of 4.76.

The guru sold out of their 36,100-share investment in NAS:PYPL. Previously, the stock had a 5.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $133.33 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $81.72 per share and a market cap of $93,673,851,000. The stock has returned -68.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-book ratio of 4.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 29,339 shares in ARCA:VIG, giving the stock a 3.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.75 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $145.76 per share and a market cap of $59,947,176,000. The stock has returned -2.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a price-book ratio of 4.22.

The guru sold out of their 7,181-share investment in NYSE:DPZ. Previously, the stock had a 2.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $436.61 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Domino's Pizza Inc traded for a price of $338.6388 per share and a market cap of $12,116,730,000. The stock has returned -23.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Domino's Pizza Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

