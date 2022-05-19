Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 107 stocks valued at a total of $110,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(9.44%), XLV(3.41%), and MSFT(3.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc reduced their investment in ARCA:SLY by 25,920 shares. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.49.

On 05/19/2022, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $84.468 per share and a market cap of $1,649,409,000. The stock has returned -11.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

The guru established a new position worth 19,950 shares in ARCA:SLYV, giving the stock a 1.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.74 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $77.065 per share and a market cap of $3,903,999,000. The stock has returned -8.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a price-book ratio of 1.41.

During the quarter, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought 40,780 shares of ARCA:SCHZ for a total holding of 57,320. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.64.

On 05/19/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.47 per share and a market cap of $7,717,860,000. The stock has returned -8.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought 5,680 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 60,210. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/19/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $139.99 per share and a market cap of $2,242,987,701,000. The stock has returned 13.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-book ratio of 33.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.39 and a price-sales ratio of 5.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought 3,047 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 3,050. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $251.13.

On 05/19/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $176.46 per share and a market cap of $437,326,107,000. The stock has returned 20.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 45.38, a price-book ratio of 16.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.71 and a price-sales ratio of 16.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

