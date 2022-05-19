CANNELL CAPITAL LLC Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

CANNELL CAPITAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 69 stocks valued at a total of $648,000,000. The top holdings were NOA(5.77%), FRG(5.17%), and HCCI(5.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CANNELL CAPITAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CANNELL CAPITAL LLC bought 121,646 shares of NAS:STIM for a total holding of 3,329,150. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.14.

On 05/19/2022, Neuronetics Inc traded for a price of $2.51 per share and a market cap of $66,931,000. The stock has returned -82.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Neuronetics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

CANNELL CAPITAL LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BBW by 4,110 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.19.

On 05/19/2022, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc traded for a price of $18.45 per share and a market cap of $292,789,000. The stock has returned 110.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.68 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, CANNELL CAPITAL LLC bought 173 shares of NAS:LEE for a total holding of 543,787. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.91.

On 05/19/2022, Lee Enterprises Inc traded for a price of $20.65 per share and a market cap of $123,113,000. The stock has returned -26.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lee Enterprises Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-book ratio of 2.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.27 and a price-sales ratio of 0.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, CANNELL CAPITAL LLC bought 88,690 shares of NAS:EMKR for a total holding of 3,720,303. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.69.

On 05/19/2022, EMCORE Corp traded for a price of $3.17 per share and a market cap of $118,942,000. The stock has returned -61.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EMCORE Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-book ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 525,086-share investment in NYSE:IHC. Previously, the stock had a 4.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.87 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Independence Holding Co traded for a price of $57.01 per share and a market cap of $841,470,000. The stock has returned 40.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Independence Holding Co has a price-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-book ratio of 1.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

