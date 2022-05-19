Altimeter Capital Management, LP Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Altimeter Capital Management, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE INTERNATIONAL PLACE BOSTON, MA 02110

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 21 stocks valued at a total of $6,925,000,000. The top holdings were SNOW(56.39%), UBER(8.76%), and MSFT(7.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Altimeter Capital Management, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,098,175-share investment in NYSE:U. Previously, the stock had a 2.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.74 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Unity Software Inc traded for a price of $41.61 per share and a market cap of $12,379,263,000. The stock has returned -58.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Unity Software Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.34 and a price-sales ratio of 8.99.

During the quarter, Altimeter Capital Management, LP bought 5,510,000 shares of NYSE:UBER for a total holding of 17,010,000. The trade had a 2.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.02.

On 05/19/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $23.36 per share and a market cap of $46,067,469,000. The stock has returned -54.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 200,000-share investment in NYSE:SHOP. Previously, the stock had a 2.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $822.89 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $398.21 per share and a market cap of $51,248,465,000. The stock has returned -68.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 388.69, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 283.50 and a price-sales ratio of 10.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP reduced their investment in NAS:CRWD by 960,000 shares. The trade had a 1.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $185.87.

On 05/19/2022, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $144.38 per share and a market cap of $33,645,027,000. The stock has returned -29.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 34.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -516.91 and a price-sales ratio of 23.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Altimeter Capital Management, LP bought 13,390,500 shares of NAS:OPEN for a total holding of 27,140,500. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.65.

On 05/19/2022, Opendoor Technologies Inc traded for a price of $7.015 per share and a market cap of $4,416,993,000. The stock has returned -55.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Opendoor Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -73.22 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.