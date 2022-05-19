Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Avalon Investment & Advisory recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 322 stocks valued at a total of $4,138,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(3.38%), CVX(2.98%), and MSFT(2.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Avalon Investment & Advisory’s top five trades of the quarter.

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced their investment in NAS:MBB by 307,508 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.93.

On 05/19/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $98.675 per share and a market cap of $21,312,569,000. The stock has returned -8.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought 11,288 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 26,896. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2715.99.

On 05/19/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2211.935 per share and a market cap of $1,457,702,282,000. The stock has returned -1.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-book ratio of 5.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.22 and a price-sales ratio of 5.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought 136,242 shares of NYSE:UPS for a total holding of 224,881. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $212.34.

On 05/19/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $168.65 per share and a market cap of $146,696,632,000. The stock has returned -16.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-book ratio of 9.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 395,462 shares in NAS:MRVL, giving the stock a 0.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.14 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Marvell Technology Inc traded for a price of $54.895 per share and a market cap of $46,566,923,000. The stock has returned 30.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marvell Technology Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 56.21 and a price-sales ratio of 9.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced their investment in NAS:NFLX by 44,837 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.64.

On 05/19/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $184.33 per share and a market cap of $82,091,588,000. The stock has returned -63.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-book ratio of 4.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

