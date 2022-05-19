Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 205 stocks valued at a total of $1,182,000,000. The top holdings were PRF(14.06%), VUG(11.17%), and VOE(10.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC bought 13,604 shares of ARCA:PRF for a total holding of 973,283. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.47.

On 05/19/2022, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF traded for a price of $155.4994 per share and a market cap of $5,517,947,000. The stock has returned -1.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 5,400 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/19/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $390.14 per share and a market cap of $350,716,183,000. The stock has returned -3.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-book ratio of 3.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.04 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC bought 15,810 shares of ARCA:VOE for a total holding of 815,938. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.47.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $138.2145 per share and a market cap of $15,678,474,000. The stock has returned -1.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a price-book ratio of 2.32.

During the quarter, Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC bought 8,000 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 459,355. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $283.54.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $229.7703 per share and a market cap of $67,709,157,000. The stock has returned -12.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a price-book ratio of 8.32.

During the quarter, Warren Averett Asset Management, LLC bought 9,747 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 47,519. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.27.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $195.73 per share and a market cap of $251,637,937,000. The stock has returned -6.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

