Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

LEVEL 13, 20 BALLANCE STREET WELLINGTON, Q2 6011

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 207 stocks valued at a total of $1,851,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(6.25%), MSFT(6.18%), and GOOG(6.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s top five trades of the quarter.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 357,703 shares. The trade had a 4.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.27.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $195.73 per share and a market cap of $251,637,937,000. The stock has returned -6.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a price-book ratio of 3.52.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced their investment in NYSE:GS by 44,035 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $353.51.

On 05/19/2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $307.48 per share and a market cap of $105,558,369,000. The stock has returned -13.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought 63,931 shares of NYSE:TGT for a total holding of 106,961. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $216.25.

On 05/19/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $152.72 per share and a market cap of $70,835,644,000. The stock has returned -19.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-book ratio of 5.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.80 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced their investment in NYSE:BLK by 15,900 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $781.91.

On 05/19/2022, BlackRock Inc traded for a price of $587.88 per share and a market cap of $89,328,594,000. The stock has returned -27.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-book ratio of 2.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.36 and a price-sales ratio of 4.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought 4,444 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 40,593. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2718.53.

On 05/19/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2218.88 per share and a market cap of $1,468,299,115,000. The stock has returned -2.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-book ratio of 5.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.33 and a price-sales ratio of 5.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.