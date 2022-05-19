Linscomb & Williams, Inc. Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 349 stocks valued at a total of $2,093,000,000. The top holdings were VEA(10.04%), IVV(8.15%), and DON(5.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Linscomb & Williams, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Linscomb & Williams, Inc. bought 227,078 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 4,376,079. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $43.845 per share and a market cap of $98,127,372,000. The stock has returned -13.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

During the quarter, Linscomb & Williams, Inc. bought 33,988 shares of ARCA:PRF for a total holding of 414,622. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.47.

On 05/19/2022, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF traded for a price of $155.4994 per share and a market cap of $5,517,947,000. The stock has returned -1.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

During the quarter, Linscomb & Williams, Inc. bought 114,302 shares of ARCA:FBND for a total holding of 147,627. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.96.

On 05/19/2022, Fidelity Total Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.49 per share and a market cap of $2,264,900,000. The stock has returned -8.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a price-book ratio of 2.83.

During the quarter, Linscomb & Williams, Inc. bought 10,918 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 375,814. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/19/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $391.7967 per share and a market cap of $277,286,081,000. The stock has returned -3.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a price-book ratio of 4.14.

Linscomb & Williams, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:T by 177,647 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.51.

On 05/19/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $20.125 per share and a market cap of $144,397,030,000. The stock has returned -1.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-book ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.35 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

