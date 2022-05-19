ROBINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

ROBINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

63 Kercheval Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 270 stocks valued at a total of $128,000,000. The top holdings were MMU(6.53%), MHI(3.52%), and BLE(3.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ROBINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ROBINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:HYD by 60,000 shares. The trade had a 3.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.3.

On 05/19/2022, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF traded for a price of $52.895 per share and a market cap of $2,961,523,000. The stock has returned -12.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 162,702-share investment in NYSE:RMI. Previously, the stock had a 3.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.03 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. traded for a price of $15.67 per share and a market cap of $99,870,000. The stock has returned -20.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a price-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-book ratio of 0.68 and a price-sales ratio of 10.10.

The guru sold out of their 60,000-share investment in ARCA:HYMB. Previously, the stock had a 3.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.11 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.8099 per share and a market cap of $1,573,869,000. The stock has returned -12.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 349,812 shares in AMEX:BLE, giving the stock a 3.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.69 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II traded for a price of $10.6747 per share and a market cap of $521,609,000. The stock has returned -24.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackrock Municipal Income Trust II has a price-book ratio of 0.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, ROBINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 431,885 shares of NYSE:LEO for a total holding of 488,300. The trade had a 2.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.66.

On 05/19/2022, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. traded for a price of $6.48 per share and a market cap of $403,644,000. The stock has returned -21.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a price-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-book ratio of 0.74 and a price-sales ratio of 8.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.