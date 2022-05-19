Virtu Financial LLC Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

Virtu Financial LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1438 stocks valued at a total of $1,351,000,000. The top holdings were BRK.A(21.62%), PBCT(7.81%), and GLD(7.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Virtu Financial LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 552 shares in NYSE:BRK.A, giving the stock a 21.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $485284 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $455108.075 per share and a market cap of $668,977,138,000. The stock has returned 6.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.34 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Virtu Financial LLC bought 5,243,349 shares of NAS:PBCT for a total holding of 5,273,474. The trade had a 7.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.44.

On 05/19/2022, People's United Financial Inc traded for a price of $19.41 per share and a market cap of $8,371,850,000. The stock has returned 11.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, People's United Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91 and a price-sales ratio of 4.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 558,426 shares in ARCA:GLD, giving the stock a 7.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $175.44 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $171.74 per share and a market cap of $62,367,030,000. The stock has returned -3.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 3,684,035-share investment in NAS:GSKY. Previously, the stock had a 4.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.43 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, GreenSky Inc traded for a price of $10.2 per share and a market cap of $1,337,624,000. The stock has returned 66.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GreenSky Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-book ratio of 23.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 15,769 shares in NAS:GOOGL, giving the stock a 3.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2715.99 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2211.935 per share and a market cap of $1,457,702,282,000. The stock has returned -1.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-book ratio of 5.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.22 and a price-sales ratio of 5.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

