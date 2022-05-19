JANE STREET GROUP, LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

JANE STREET GROUP, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

Jane Street Group operates as the holding company for Jane Street Capital. The company is one of the more secretive firms in operation with none of its employees’ salaries published and only one of its three original founders known, Tim Reynolds, who stepped down from his position at the firm in 2012. The company was cofounded by Tim Reynolds and three partners, who are unnamed, making up three traders and a technologist in 2000. The company started with recruiting engineers and programmers from various Ivy League schools to teach them to create computer programs for stock trading. The company moves around $4 to $8 billion in shares each day, which accounts for almost 2 percent of all U.S. stock trades. Jane Street Group today has offices located in New York, London, and Hong Kong, trading around the clock in a variety of financial products including Equities, Commodities, Futures, Options, Currencies, Bonds, and ETFs. The company is active in over 200 electronic exchanges and trading venues in around 40 countries around the world, engaging in over a million in total trades on a busy day alone. Jane Street Group has over 400 employees and is one of the largest providers of ETF liquidity in the world, quoting over 2,000 ETFs in real time. Jane Street Group has over 60 dedicated ETF traders that handle its trades of over $2.5 billion in ETFs daily. The company has won a variety of awards including the ETF Liquidity Provider of the Year Award in both U.S. and Europe, Best ETF Market Maker, Best ETF Liquidity Provider in the U.S., and Best North American ETF Market Maker in 2015 alone. The company highly emphasizes technology, creating in house solutions and sophisticated software. Jane Street Group is one of the only companies using OCaml, capitalizing on the fact that the language’s functional programming style allows it to easily be reviewed by non-programmer traders.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10104 stocks valued at a total of $308,902,000,000. The top holdings were SPY(0.97%), AMZN(0.51%), and QQQ(0.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JANE STREET GROUP, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

JANE STREET GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 9,595,592 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/19/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $137.2905 per share and a market cap of $2,216,722,389,000. The stock has returned 13.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-book ratio of 32.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.20 and a price-sales ratio of 5.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

JANE STREET GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IEMG by 21,560,077 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.78.

On 05/19/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $50.585 per share and a market cap of $67,349,604,000. The stock has returned -21.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.73.

JANE STREET GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 1,063,460 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $934.99.

On 05/19/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $709.6999 per share and a market cap of $740,539,894,000. The stock has returned 22.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 97.14, a price-book ratio of 21.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 56.43 and a price-sales ratio of 13.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, JANE STREET GROUP, LLC bought 13,553,137 shares of ARCA:VGK for a total holding of 15,134,192. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded for a price of $56.98 per share and a market cap of $17,445,043,000. The stock has returned -14.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a price-book ratio of 1.81.

During the quarter, JANE STREET GROUP, LLC bought 7,832,324 shares of NAS:EMB for a total holding of 8,100,138. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.17.

On 05/19/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $89.01 per share and a market cap of $14,831,821,000. The stock has returned -17.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

