One Capital Management, LLC's Top 5 Buys of the 1st Quarter

One Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 314 stocks valued at a total of $1,890,000,000. The top holdings were IGSB(4.74%), SUB(3.04%), and DGRW(2.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were One Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 306,582 shares in NAS:AAPL, giving the stock a 2.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.23 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $137.2905 per share and a market cap of $2,216,722,389,000. The stock has returned 13.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-book ratio of 32.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.20 and a price-sales ratio of 5.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 559,313 shares in ARCA:RPV, giving the stock a 2.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.39 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF traded for a price of $80.515 per share and a market cap of $3,771,764,000. The stock has returned 2.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

During the quarter, One Capital Management, LLC bought 518,807 shares of ARCA:DSI for a total holding of 525,489. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.57.

On 05/19/2022, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund traded for a price of $74.1 per share and a market cap of $3,421,572,000. The stock has returned -4.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a price-book ratio of 4.97.

During the quarter, One Capital Management, LLC bought 407,447 shares of ARCA:IJJ for a total holding of 440,863. The trade had a 2.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.56.

On 05/19/2022, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF traded for a price of $100.17 per share and a market cap of $7,214,999,000. The stock has returned -5.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a price-book ratio of 1.85.

The guru established a new position worth 253,626 shares in ARCA:RSP, giving the stock a 2.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $155.37 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $141.56 per share and a market cap of $30,314,450,000. The stock has returned -3.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a price-book ratio of 3.02.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

