Wealth Architects, LLC Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

Wealth Architects, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

800 WEST EL CAMINO REAL SUITE 201 MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA 94040

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 208 stocks valued at a total of $588,000,000. The top holdings were IVV(9.76%), DFIV(7.77%), and IJR(7.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wealth Architects, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Wealth Architects, LLC bought 728,928 shares of ARCA:DFIV for a total holding of 1,309,760. The trade had a 4.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.69.

On 05/19/2022, Dimensional International Value ETF traded for a price of $31.835 per share and a market cap of $3,922,787,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.04.

During the quarter, Wealth Architects, LLC bought 43,917 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 232,371. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.74.

On 05/19/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $63.43 per share and a market cap of $91,321,360,000. The stock has returned -14.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

During the quarter, Wealth Architects, LLC bought 10,496 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 134,821. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/19/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $137.2905 per share and a market cap of $2,216,722,389,000. The stock has returned 13.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-book ratio of 32.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.20 and a price-sales ratio of 5.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Wealth Architects, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 32,436 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $43.8593 per share and a market cap of $98,127,372,000. The stock has returned -13.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

During the quarter, Wealth Architects, LLC bought 36,325 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 74,066. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.15.

On 05/19/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $41.3599 per share and a market cap of $13,654,032,000. The stock has returned -17.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a price-book ratio of 2.18.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.