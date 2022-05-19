Krensavage Asset Management, LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Krensavage Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 13 stocks valued at a total of $290,000,000. The top holdings were REGN(16.10%), ENTA(13.46%), and MCK(13.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Krensavage Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Krensavage Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MCK by 32,259 shares. The trade had a 2.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.69.

On 05/19/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $317.19 per share and a market cap of $46,136,047,000. The stock has returned 63.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.48 and a price-sales ratio of 0.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 450,600 shares in NAS:KOD, giving the stock a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.64 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Kodiak Sciences Inc traded for a price of $6.8 per share and a market cap of $347,051,000. The stock has returned -92.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kodiak Sciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.56 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.88.

During the quarter, Krensavage Asset Management, LLC bought 8,300 shares of NAS:BIIB for a total holding of 111,353. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $217.68.

On 05/19/2022, Biogen Inc traded for a price of $194.66 per share and a market cap of $28,490,758,000. The stock has returned -30.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biogen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-book ratio of 2.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Krensavage Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:REGN by 2,200 shares. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $632.11.

On 05/19/2022, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $653.51 per share and a market cap of $71,907,516,000. The stock has returned 27.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-book ratio of 3.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.14 and a price-sales ratio of 4.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Krensavage Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ENTA by 15,274 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.98.

On 05/19/2022, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $41.96 per share and a market cap of $885,363,000. The stock has returned -4.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.57 and a price-sales ratio of 10.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

