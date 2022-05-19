Empirical Capital Management, LLC Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Empirical Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100 BLUEGRASS COMMONS BLVD HENDERSONVILLE, TN 37075

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $106,000,000. The top holdings were WMT(14.82%), JWN(12.87%), and MRTN(9.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Empirical Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 33,500 shares in NYSE:FDX, giving the stock a 7.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $235.12 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $201.61 per share and a market cap of $51,519,448,000. The stock has returned -32.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.89 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Empirical Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:RBLX by 48,000 shares. The trade had a 4.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.47.

On 05/19/2022, Roblox Corp traded for a price of $34.09 per share and a market cap of $20,331,708,000. The stock has returned -56.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roblox Corp has a price-book ratio of 33.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -39.50 and a price-sales ratio of 8.91.

During the quarter, Empirical Capital Management, LLC bought 20,000 shares of NAS:ROKU for a total holding of 53,000. The trade had a 2.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $146.53.

On 05/19/2022, Roku Inc traded for a price of $96.63 per share and a market cap of $13,068,312,000. The stock has returned -70.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roku Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 95.32, a price-book ratio of 4.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 50.07 and a price-sales ratio of 4.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 100,000-share investment in NAS:CHNG. Previously, the stock had a 2.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.75 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Change Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $23.06 per share and a market cap of $7,178,176,000. The stock has returned 0.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Change Healthcare Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The guru established a new position worth 10,055 shares in NYSE:UPS, giving the stock a 2.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $212.34 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $168.65 per share and a market cap of $146,696,632,000. The stock has returned -16.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-book ratio of 9.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

