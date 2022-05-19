Penn Capital Management Company, LLC Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Penn Capital Management Company, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 185 stocks valued at a total of $968,000,000. The top holdings were WFRD(1.75%), HEES(1.73%), and SCS(1.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Penn Capital Management Company, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Penn Capital Management Company, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PDCE by 307,378 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.67.

On 05/19/2022, PDC Energy Inc traded for a price of $66.41 per share and a market cap of $6,594,688,000. The stock has returned 58.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PDC Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 321,546-share investment in NYSE:BKU. Previously, the stock had a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.4 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, BankUnited Inc traded for a price of $39.42 per share and a market cap of $3,244,498,000. The stock has returned -12.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BankUnited Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 504,463 shares in NYSE:TGI, giving the stock a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.23 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Triumph Group Inc traded for a price of $14.43 per share and a market cap of $937,783,000. The stock has returned 8.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Triumph Group Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.47 and a price-sales ratio of 0.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 227,985 shares in NAS:LNTH, giving the stock a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.23 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Lantheus Holdings Inc traded for a price of $64.1 per share and a market cap of $4,398,757,000. The stock has returned 202.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lantheus Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 212.18 and a price-sales ratio of 8.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 122,920 shares in NAS:KALU, giving the stock a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.77 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Kaiser Aluminum Corp traded for a price of $98.64 per share and a market cap of $1,562,441,000. The stock has returned -20.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kaiser Aluminum Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.22 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

