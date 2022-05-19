Birch Grove Capital LP Buys 1, Sells 4 in 1st Quarter

Birch Grove Capital LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $33,000,000. The top holdings were STRY(25.90%), NOTV(23.21%), and DHT(8.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Birch Grove Capital LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 757,412 shares in NYSE:STRY, giving the stock a 25.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.64 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Starry Group Holdings Inc traded for a price of $8.37 per share and a market cap of $1,391,075,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starry Group Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 31.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -20.13 and a price-sales ratio of 36.57.

The guru sold out of their 400,000-share investment in NYSE:CCVI.U. Previously, the stock had a 8.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.91 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Churchill Capital Corp VI traded for a price of $9.8 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned -2.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Churchill Capital Corp VI has a price-book ratio of 1.33.

The guru sold out of their 400,000-share investment in NYSE:CCV. Previously, the stock had a 8.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.79 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Churchill Capital Corp V traded for a price of $9.8 per share and a market cap of $612,500,000. The stock has returned -1.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Churchill Capital Corp V has a price-earnings ratio of 326.33, a price-book ratio of 1.33 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.58.

Birch Grove Capital LP reduced their investment in NYSE:CVII.U by 320,000 shares. The trade had a 6.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.87.

On 05/19/2022, Churchill Capital Corp VII traded for a price of $9.8 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned -1.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Churchill Capital Corp VII has a price-book ratio of 1.29.

The guru sold out of their 30,850-share investment in NAS:BMRN. Previously, the stock had a 5.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $83.79 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc traded for a price of $79.58 per share and a market cap of $14,653,481,000. The stock has returned 0.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 440.04, a price-book ratio of 3.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 93.19 and a price-sales ratio of 7.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

