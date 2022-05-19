Lido Advisors, LLC Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Lido Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 982 stocks valued at a total of $8,971,000,000. The top holdings were SPY(7.44%), AAPL(3.76%), and BSCO(2.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lido Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Lido Advisors, LLC bought 11,548,138 shares of NAS:BSCO for a total holding of 12,635,582. The trade had a 2.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.33.

On 05/19/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $20.91 per share and a market cap of $2,696,745,000. The stock has returned -4.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Lido Advisors, LLC bought 663,252 shares of ARCA:IVE for a total holding of 1,178,301. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $153.24.

On 05/19/2022, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $143.05 per share and a market cap of $23,497,180,000. The stock has returned -1.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a price-book ratio of 2.82.

Lido Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVW by 1,051,620 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.01.

On 05/19/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $61.86 per share and a market cap of $28,599,487,000. The stock has returned -6.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a price-book ratio of 8.14.

During the quarter, Lido Advisors, LLC bought 147,168 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 1,477,758. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/19/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $390.175 per share and a market cap of $350,716,183,000. The stock has returned -3.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-book ratio of 3.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.04 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Lido Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BSCN by 2,506,081 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.19.

On 05/19/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $21.04 per share and a market cap of $2,369,592,000. The stock has returned -1.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

