PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 156 stocks valued at a total of $259,000,000. The top holdings were SANG(11.58%), MAXR(5.97%), and BUR(5.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 97,700 shares of NAS:ATEX for a total holding of 98,400. The trade had a 2.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.64.

On 05/19/2022, Anterix Inc traded for a price of $46.91 per share and a market cap of $862,153,000. The stock has returned -1.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anterix Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.41 and a price-sales ratio of 934.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 126,400 shares of NYSE:PAR for a total holding of 278,881. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.04.

On 05/19/2022, PAR Technology Corp traded for a price of $35.12 per share and a market cap of $939,606,000. The stock has returned -44.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PAR Technology Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:SFIX by 308,600 shares. The trade had a 2.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.84.

On 05/19/2022, Stitch Fix Inc traded for a price of $8.36 per share and a market cap of $908,869,000. The stock has returned -82.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stitch Fix Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -256.94 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 220,900-share investment in AMEX:FTSI. Previously, the stock had a 2.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.38 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, FTS International Inc traded for a price of $26.49 per share and a market cap of $372,525,000. The stock has returned 28.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FTS International Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 211,700-share investment in NYSE:FLR. Previously, the stock had a 2.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.06 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Fluor Corp traded for a price of $26.86 per share and a market cap of $3,805,836,000. The stock has returned 33.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fluor Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.56 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

