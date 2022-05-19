Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2810 E OAKLAND PARK BLVD., STE 101 FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33306

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 519 stocks valued at a total of $336,000,000. The top holdings were VYM(3.83%), AAPL(2.95%), and IEFA(2.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. bought 49,887 shares of NAS:VCIT for a total holding of 63,101. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.21.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.37 per share and a market cap of $42,009,934,000. The stock has returned -10.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:BNDX by 65,528 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.57.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.625 per share and a market cap of $44,753,098,000. The stock has returned -7.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 53,384 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.55.

On 05/19/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $57.97 per share and a market cap of $16,342,561,000. The stock has returned -1.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. bought 8,210 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 23,205. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 05/19/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $290.405 per share and a market cap of $156,270,222,000. The stock has returned -9.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a price-book ratio of 7.54.

During the quarter, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. bought 30,572 shares of NYSE:ORCL for a total holding of 30,822. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.99.

On 05/19/2022, Oracle Corp traded for a price of $67.29 per share and a market cap of $179,566,967,000. The stock has returned -11.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oracle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.78 and a price-sales ratio of 4.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.