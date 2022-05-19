Lake Point Wealth Management Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Lake Point Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 466 stocks valued at a total of $216,000,000. The top holdings were XVOL(40.72%), IHDG(13.36%), and VO(11.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lake Point Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Lake Point Wealth Management reduced their investment in ARCA:IVOL by 801,733 shares. The trade had a 9.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.13.

On 05/19/2022, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation Hedge ETF traded for a price of $25.94 per share and a market cap of $1,632,752,000. The stock has returned -7.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Lake Point Wealth Management bought 550,576 shares of ARCA:XVOL for a total holding of 4,128,157. The trade had a 5.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.01.

On 05/19/2022, Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF traded for a price of $18.24 per share and a market cap of $86,640,000. The stock has returned -6.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a price-book ratio of 4.16.

During the quarter, Lake Point Wealth Management bought 321,508 shares of ARCA:TDTF for a total holding of 550,638. The trade had a 4.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.97.

On 05/19/2022, FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund traded for a price of $26.1128 per share and a market cap of $801,885,000. The stock has returned -1.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Lake Point Wealth Management reduced their investment in BATS:SMMD by 93,376 shares. The trade had a 2.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.38.

On 05/19/2022, iShares Russell 2500 ETF traded for a price of $54.65 per share and a market cap of $380,095,000. The stock has returned -14.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a price-book ratio of 2.48.

During the quarter, Lake Point Wealth Management bought 19,530 shares of ARCA:VO for a total holding of 108,716. The trade had a 2.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.02.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $208.125 per share and a market cap of $48,684,020,000. The stock has returned -8.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a price-book ratio of 3.08.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

