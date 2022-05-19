Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC Cuts Portfolio Down to Size in 1st Quarter

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

145 WEST CENTER AVENUE SEBRING, FL 33870

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $130,000,000. The top holdings were DGS(3.79%), UNH(3.44%), and UGI(3.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 37,918 shares. The trade had a 5.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/19/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $137.2905 per share and a market cap of $2,216,722,389,000. The stock has returned 13.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-book ratio of 32.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.20 and a price-sales ratio of 5.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 75,880-share investment in NAS:AZN. Previously, the stock had a 4.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.94 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, AstraZeneca PLC traded for a price of $64.365 per share and a market cap of $200,952,959,000. The stock has returned 15.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AstraZeneca PLC has a price-book ratio of 5.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.83 and a price-sales ratio of 5.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 53,477-share investment in NYSE:CVS. Previously, the stock had a 4.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.03 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $92.86 per share and a market cap of $120,817,461,000. The stock has returned 8.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-book ratio of 1.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UGI by 104,975 shares. The trade had a 4.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.07.

On 05/19/2022, UGI Corp traded for a price of $40.14 per share and a market cap of $8,437,539,000. The stock has returned -5.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UGI Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 5,592-share investment in NAS:EQIX. Previously, the stock had a 4.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $719.59 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Equinix Inc traded for a price of $639.73 per share and a market cap of $58,326,316,000. The stock has returned -9.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equinix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 118.22, a price-book ratio of 5.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.33 and a price-sales ratio of 8.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.