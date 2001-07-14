Hasbro Appoints Najuma Atkinson as Chief People Officer

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), a global play and entertainment company, today announced that Najuma (Naj) Atkinson has been appointed Chief People Officer. She assumes this position following the previously disclosed retirement of Dolph Johnson, Global Chief Human Resources Officer, after more than two decades of service at Hasbro.

In her new position, Ms. Atkinson will lead Hasbro’s global Human Resources organization, building a people and culture strategy that attracts and retains top talent, supporting the acceleration of Hasbro’s brand blueprint. Ms. Atkinson will also champion the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts, an area where she’s had long-standing commitment. Fostering an environment where leaders and team members exemplify Hasbro’s values of treating people with fairness, dignity, and respect, and always operating ethically.

“Naj has already been a terrific addition to our team with her global HR experience, digital-first mindset, and deep expertise developing talent, and I’m thrilled to continue working with her as Chief People Officer,” said Chris Cocks, Chief Executive Officer, Hasbro. “She understands the capabilities and new technologies needed to recruit top talent to execute the Hasbro gameplan and position us for future success.”

Mr. Cocks continued: “On behalf of our Board, senior management team and all of Hasbro, I also want to express my deep appreciation to Dolph for his countless contributions to Hasbro over the last 20-plus years and his transformative work leading our global Human Resources organization and strategy. He has been a loyal teammate, friend, and mentor, and we wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement.”

Ms. Atkinson joined Hasbro in September from Dell Technologies, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President of Global HR services. Prior to that role, she spent two decades at the company serving in positions of increasing responsibility across Human Resources, Customer Experience, and Strategy functions. Ms. Atkinson holds a bachelor’s degree from Fisk University in Political Science and a master’s degree in Organizational Management from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, TN. She is extremely passionate about community service—especially efforts supporting underserved youth in the community.

