Anika to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022

BEDFORD, Mass., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. ( ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that management will participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022 being held in-person at the Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Anika will host a live presentation with fireside chat starting at 11:30am ET. Management will also be participating in 1x1 investor meetings on the same day.



Webcast of the presentation with fireside chat will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika’s website, www.anika.com . An archive of the presentation and fireside chat will also be available on the website.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. ( ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

