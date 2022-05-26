NOVONIX to Participate in Citi's 2022 Lithium & Battery Virtual Day

BRISBANE, Australia, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited ( NVX, ASX: NVX, OTCQX: NVNXF) (“NOVONIX” or “the Company”) a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Chris Burns and CFO Nick Liveris will present and hold virtual one-on-one meetings at Citi’s 2022 Lithium & Battery Virtual Day.



Citi Lithium & Battery Virtual Day

When: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Where: Virtual

NOVONIX Executives: Dr. Chris Burns, Co-Founder and CEO, and Nick Liveris, CFO

From 2:00 to 2:35 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 26, Dr. Chris Burns, Co-Founder and CEO, will present and participate in a moderated Q&A session. A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the webcast link and on the NOVONIX investor relations website .

For more information on Citi’s Lithium & Battery Virtual Day, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Citi representative or reach out to [email protected] .

This announcement has been authorized for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.

ABOUT NOVONIX:

NOVONIX Limited is a leading battery technology company with operations in both Canada and the United States. NOVONIX provides advanced, high-performance materials, equipment, and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with sales in 14 countries. We develop materials and technologies to support longer-life and lower-cost batteries that are powering us towards a cleaner energy future.

Our NOVONIX Battery Technology Solutions division, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, focuses on innovative battery research and development, along with providing advanced battery testing equipment and services on a global scale.

Our NOVONIX Anode Materials division, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA, manufactures our synthetic graphite anode materials used to make lithium-ion batteries which power electric vehicles, personal electronics, medical devices, and energy storage units. To address the growing industry demand, we are working to increase the production capacity to 10,000 metric tons of synthetic graphite per annum (tpa) by 2023, with further targets of 40,000 tpa by 2025 and 150,000 tpa by 2030.

To learn more about NOVONIX, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter or www.novonixgroup.com