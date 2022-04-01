Ken Heebner's CGM Mutual Fund 1st-Quarter Commentary

To Our Shareholders:

CGM Mutual Fund increased 4.6% during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index (S&P 500 Index) which decreased -4.6% and the ICE BofAML U.S. Corporate, Government and Mortgage Index* which decreased -6.1%.

After starting the year at a record high, the market hastily retreated on signs of rising inflation and its impact on the U.S. economic recovery. In early January, the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its December meeting which revealed greater concern with inflationary pressures among its members. To combat inflation, the Fed decided to accelerate the tapering of its asset purchase stimulus program to terminate in March. In addition, the Fed indicated that short-term interest rates may need to increase sooner and at a faster pace than originally planned. The more aggressive tightening policy pushed bond yields higher and weighed on stocks. Rising bond yields particularly hurt the technology sector and growth stocks. By January 19, the NASDAQ, which is primarily composed of technology stocks, fell from its all-time high in November 2021 into correction territory. The emergence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant briefly impacted staffing in the service sector and added to the market uncertainty. While the Commerce Department reported that U.S. GDP increased at a 7.0% annual rate in the fourth quarter of 2021 for its fastest acceleration since 1984, concerns about high valuations and increased volatility plunged the market to its worst monthly performance since the onset of the pandemic.

Robust corporate earnings reports and employment figures helped the market briefly recover in early February. The Labor Department reported that jobs increased by 467,000 in January and revised its totals for November and December to add an additional 700,000 jobs. The news sent bond yields lower and boosted stocks. The Commerce Department’s retail sales figures indicated a 3.8% increase in January for the strongest monthly gain in ten months. Increased spending, rising wages and low unemployment suggested that the economy remained on solid footing. However, rising tensions leading up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine drove the S&P 500 down 10% from its January 3 high for its first correction since the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020. Stocks swiftly fell in response to the invasion but soon recovered as technology and growth stocks surged. However, the war increased uncertainty across global markets as western nations imposed economic sanctions in response to the attack, and commodities produced by Russia, including aluminum and nickel, reached multi-year highs. U.S. markets were spared from significant losses, but stocks pulled back for the second straight month.

Stocks advanced at the beginning of March in response to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress that he would propose a moderate 0.25% interest rate increase at the upcoming Fed meeting. But rising oil prices exacerbated concerns about inflation and global economic growth. Russia is the world’s third largest oil producer and the major supplier to Europe and the war disrupted global oil deliveries while OPEC rejected requests to further increase production. On March 8, the U.S. announced a ban on Russian oil imports and the European Union and United Kingdom soon followed with plans to cut their imports by the end of the year. Stocks declined as oil prices escalated with Brent crude reaching a high of $133.18. The Labor Department reported that the Consumer Price Index expanded at a 7.9% annual rate in February, and elevated oil and commodity prices resulting from the Russian invasion may further contribute to mounting inflationary pressures. While oil prices retreated marginally at the close of the quarter, limiting the impact to the market, surging inflation, geopolitical conflict and continued supply disruptions led stocks down for their first quarterly loss in two years.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury bond yielded 1.5% at the beginning of the quarter and climbed considerably in March to finish the quarter at 2.3%. The yield rose in response to the Fed’s 0.25% interest rate increase and its plans to continue rate increases through the year to curb inflation. The S&P 500 was priced at 24.6 times the trailing twelve-month earnings at the end of the quarter. While the market remains expensive, we believe that there are investment opportunities in companies with low valuations and encouraging growth potential.

On March 31, 2022, CGM Mutual Fund was 27.8% invested in short-term U.S. Treasury securities. The three largest industry positions in the equity portion of the portfolio were in oil and gas – independent production, insurance and retail. The Fund’s three largest equity holdings were Prudential Financial, Inc. ( PRU, Financial) (insurance), Coterra Energy Inc. ( CTRA, Financial) (oil and gas – independent production) and Signet Jewelers Limited ( SIG, Financial) (retail).

David C. Fietze

President

April 1, 2022

The performance data contained in the report represent past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. The table above does not reflect the deduction of taxes a shareholder would pay on Fund distributions or the redemption of Fund shares and assumes the reinvestment of all Fund distributions.

The investment return and the principal value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate so that investors' shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance data quoted.