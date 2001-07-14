Dream Office REIT May 2022 Monthly Distribution

DREAM OFFICE REIT (TSX: D.UN) (“Dream Office” or the “Trust”) today announced its May 2022 monthly distribution of 8.333 cents per REIT Unit, Series A ($1.00 annualized). The May distribution will be payable on June 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as at May 31, 2022.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world. For more information, please visit our website at www.dreamofficereit.ca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005754/en/