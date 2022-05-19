CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LTD /CA/ Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LTD /CA/ recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 160 stocks valued at a total of $1,755,000,000. The top holdings were TSLA(10.39%), MSFT(6.59%), and FB(3.45%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LTD /CA/’s top five trades of the quarter.

CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LTD /CA/ reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 8,162 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/19/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2146.38 per share and a market cap of $1,091,907,465,000. The stock has returned -33.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.82, a price-book ratio of 8.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 114,337-share investment in NAS:AMD. Previously, the stock had a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.57 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $96.67 per share and a market cap of $156,654,500,000. The stock has returned 29.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-book ratio of 2.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.77 and a price-sales ratio of 6.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LTD /CA/ bought 46,262 shares of NYSE:CAT for a total holding of 74,413. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $209.75.

On 05/19/2022, Caterpillar Inc traded for a price of $206.76 per share and a market cap of $110,280,495,000. The stock has returned -11.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caterpillar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-book ratio of 6.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LTD /CA/ reduced their investment in NYSE:JPM by 65,627 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $147.84.

On 05/19/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $118.31 per share and a market cap of $347,482,440,000. The stock has returned -23.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 105,566 shares in NYSE:CP, giving the stock a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.22 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd traded for a price of $68.67 per share and a market cap of $64,227,992,000. The stock has returned -8.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-book ratio of 2.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.14 and a price-sales ratio of 8.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

