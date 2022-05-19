Capital Group International, Inc./CA/ Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Capital Group International, Inc./CA/ recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 295 stocks valued at a total of $8,925,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(3.45%), VALE(2.61%), and ASML(2.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Group International, Inc./CA/’s top five trades of the quarter.

Capital Group International, Inc./CA/ reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 82,298 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $934.99.

On 05/19/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $709.42 per share and a market cap of $734,966,160,000. The stock has returned 22.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 96.40, a price-book ratio of 21.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 56.00 and a price-sales ratio of 12.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 737,984 shares in NYSE:BMY, giving the stock a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $67.12 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $75.96 per share and a market cap of $161,723,721,000. The stock has returned 20.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-book ratio of 5.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.05 and a price-sales ratio of 3.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 2,234,240 shares in NYSE:NCLH, giving the stock a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.48 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $15.95 per share and a market cap of $6,684,663,000. The stock has returned -45.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.29 and a price-sales ratio of 5.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Capital Group International, Inc./CA/ reduced their investment in NAS:ATVI by 849,985 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.76.

On 05/19/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $77.74 per share and a market cap of $60,783,465,000. The stock has returned -16.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-book ratio of 3.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.83 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Capital Group International, Inc./CA/ reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 15,703 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/19/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2146.38 per share and a market cap of $1,091,907,465,000. The stock has returned -33.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.82, a price-book ratio of 8.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

