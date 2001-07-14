Halliburton Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Dividend Declaration

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that at its annual meeting of shareholders held in Houston, Texas, on May 18, 2022, the shareholders elected all eleven nominees to the Company’s board of directors and ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as principal independent public accountants for 2022.

Shareholders elected board members Abdulaziz F. Al Khayyal, William E. Albrecht, M. Katherine Banks, Alan M. Bennett, Milton Carroll, Earl M. Cummins, Murry S. Gerber, Robert A. Malone, Jeffrey A. Miller, Bhavesh V. Patel, and Tobi M. Edwards Young.

The advisory resolution on executive compensation was not approved by the shareholders.

“The Halliburton Board of Directors appreciates the many shareholders who engaged with us and supported the direction of the compensation program. Halliburton’s Board has a performance-based compensation program aimed at driving shareholder returns that also motivates and retains talented employees in a highly competitive market. We will carefully consider today’s advisory vote and commit to ongoing engagement with shareholders to understand their perspectives,” said Halliburton Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Miller.

At the board of directors’ meeting following the shareholders’ meeting, the board declared a 2022 second quarter dividend of twelve cents ($0.12) a share on the Company’s common stock payable on June 22, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2022.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

