WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 80 stocks valued at a total of $324,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(5.70%), MSFT(5.25%), and AMZN(4.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WESPAC Advisors SoCal, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 201,766-share investment in NYSE:TTE. Previously, the stock had a 3.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.23 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, TotalEnergies SE traded for a price of $54.86 per share and a market cap of $143,503,799,000. The stock has returned 19.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TotalEnergies SE has a price-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-book ratio of 1.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 76,125-share investment in NYSE:PM. Previously, the stock had a 2.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.28 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Philip Morris International Inc traded for a price of $100.5 per share and a market cap of $155,786,086,000. The stock has returned 13.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.05 and a price-sales ratio of 4.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 70,872 shares in NYSE:COP, giving the stock a 2.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.85 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $104.61 per share and a market cap of $135,307,759,000. The stock has returned 86.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-book ratio of 2.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 29,783 shares in NYSE:CVX, giving the stock a 1.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $143.03 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $166.86 per share and a market cap of $327,848,774,000. The stock has returned 63.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 13,105 shares in NYSE:LIN, giving the stock a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $309.39 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $310.7 per share and a market cap of $156,196,568,000. The stock has returned 5.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-book ratio of 3.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.61 and a price-sales ratio of 5.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

