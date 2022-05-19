Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 254 stocks valued at a total of $512,000,000. The top holdings were SPSB(3.38%), DGRO(3.04%), and SPY(2.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWF by 40,534 shares. The trade had a 2.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $272.69.

On 05/19/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $223.73 per share and a market cap of $57,744,713,000. The stock has returned -9.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a price-book ratio of 11.31.

The guru established a new position worth 72,269 shares in ARCA:RSP, giving the stock a 2.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $155.37 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $141.19 per share and a market cap of $30,295,139,000. The stock has returned -3.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a price-book ratio of 3.02.

The guru established a new position worth 140,341 shares in NAS:VIGI, giving the stock a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.5 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF traded for a price of $71.37 per share and a market cap of $3,721,997,000. The stock has returned -11.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a price-book ratio of 3.12.

During the quarter, Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. bought 294,117 shares of ARCA:SPSB for a total holding of 574,292. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.42.

On 05/19/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.9 per share and a market cap of $7,726,160,000. The stock has returned -3.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:IEF by 58,554 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.62.

On 05/19/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.36 per share and a market cap of $17,870,944,000. The stock has returned -8.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

