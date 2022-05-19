PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

239 BALTIMORE PIKE GLEN MILLS, PA 19342

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 75 stocks valued at a total of $142,000,000. The top holdings were BSV(22.65%), VIG(11.10%), and SCHD(6.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC bought 16,226 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 97,439. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.75.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $145.21 per share and a market cap of $60,200,064,000. The stock has returned -2.85% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a price-book ratio of 4.24.

PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC reduced their investment in NAS:VGIT by 30,948 shares. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.49.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $61.56 per share and a market cap of $9,039,937,000. The stock has returned -7.68% over the past year.

PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC reduced their investment in ARCA:BIV by 10,800 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.99.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $78.65 per share and a market cap of $12,572,521,000. The stock has returned -9.42% over the past year.

PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC reduced their investment in BATS:EFAV by 9,120 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.57.

On 05/19/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $66.3 per share and a market cap of $6,311,760,000. The stock has returned -10.30% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a price-book ratio of 2.11.

During the quarter, PLANNING DIRECTIONS INC bought 8,088 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 122,534. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.1.

On 05/19/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $74.4 per share and a market cap of $34,138,440,000. The stock has returned 1.60% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a price-book ratio of 3.46.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

