Golden State Wealth Management, LLC Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Golden State Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

201 E. SANDPOINTE AVE SANTA ANA, CA 92707

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 307 stocks valued at a total of $510,000,000. The top holdings were IVV(6.72%), AGG(5.68%), and AAPL(4.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Golden State Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Golden State Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 16,635 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/19/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $137.35 per share and a market cap of $2,223,034,611,000. The stock has returned 13.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-book ratio of 33.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.25 and a price-sales ratio of 5.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Golden State Wealth Management, LLC bought 5,220 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 33,449. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/19/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $389.46 per share and a market cap of $350,155,695,000. The stock has returned -3.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-book ratio of 3.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Golden State Wealth Management, LLC bought 87,701 shares of NYSE:FSK for a total holding of 164,229. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.16.

On 05/19/2022, FS KKR Capital Corp traded for a price of $21.08 per share and a market cap of $5,987,078,000. The stock has returned 12.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FS KKR Capital Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 2.80, a price-book ratio of 0.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 20,402-share investment in ARCA:VT. Previously, the stock had a 0.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.06 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $89.1 per share and a market cap of $22,841,733,000. The stock has returned -10.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a price-book ratio of 2.38.

During the quarter, Golden State Wealth Management, LLC bought 44,222 shares of ARCA:FVD for a total holding of 550,706. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.41.

On 05/19/2022, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $39.48 per share and a market cap of $12,044,990,000. The stock has returned 1.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a price-book ratio of 2.82.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

