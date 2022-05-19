Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

17605 Wright Street Omaha, NE 68130

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 687 stocks valued at a total of $2,827,000,000. The top holdings were SECT(26.52%), FNDX(4.20%), and VEA(3.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:SECT by 16,294,149 shares. The trade had a 24.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.26.

On 05/19/2022, Main Sector Rotation ETF traded for a price of $37.8 per share and a market cap of $937,440,000. The stock has returned -3.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Main Sector Rotation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.94.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYG by 1,448,958 shares. The trade had a 3.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.98.

On 05/19/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $53.48 per share and a market cap of $11,549,007,000. The stock has returned -6.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a price-book ratio of 7.22.

Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 193,027 shares. The trade had a 3.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/19/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $391.1 per share and a market cap of $276,840,135,000. The stock has returned -3.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a price-book ratio of 4.14.

During the quarter, Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC bought 1,279,398 shares of ARCA:FNDX for a total holding of 2,031,476. The trade had a 2.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.62.

On 05/19/2022, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $53.43 per share and a market cap of $10,098,271,000. The stock has returned 0.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.52.

During the quarter, Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC bought 966,663 shares of ARCA:IVW for a total holding of 976,614. The trade had a 2.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.01.

On 05/19/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $61.72 per share and a market cap of $28,557,844,000. The stock has returned -6.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a price-book ratio of 8.12.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.