BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE, SA Buys 1, Sells 4 in 1st Quarter

BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE, SA recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $180,000,000. The top holdings were GSK(96.46%), QFIN(1.54%), and DDD(0.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE, SA’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE, SA bought 125,884 shares of NYSE:GSK for a total holding of 3,996,037. The trade had a 3.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.48.

On 05/19/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $43.56 per share and a market cap of $110,729,084,000. The stock has returned 15.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-book ratio of 5.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 4,555,658-share investment in NAS:MSFT. Previously, the stock had a 2.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $300.8 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $253.14 per share and a market cap of $1,893,242,446,000. The stock has returned 5.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-book ratio of 11.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.77 and a price-sales ratio of 9.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 6,408,357-share investment in NAS:AAPL. Previously, the stock had a 1.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.23 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $137.35 per share and a market cap of $2,223,034,611,000. The stock has returned 13.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-book ratio of 33.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.25 and a price-sales ratio of 5.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 336,408-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3092.09 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2146.38 per share and a market cap of $1,091,907,465,000. The stock has returned -33.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.82, a price-book ratio of 8.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 1,290,387-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $354.77 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $289.58 per share and a market cap of $156,054,662,000. The stock has returned -9.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a price-book ratio of 7.53.

