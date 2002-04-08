The Tile Shop to Participate in the Loop Capital Markets Investor Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. ( TTSH) (the “Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, today announced Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO, Karla Lunan, CFO, and Mark Davis, Vice President of Investor Relations and Chief Accounting Officer, will participate in the 3rd Annual Loop Capital Markets Investor Conference.

The conference will take place June 1-2, 2022. The first day (June 1) will be virtual 1x1 and group meetings. The second day (June 2) will be in-person 1x1 and group meetings at the Westin New York Times Square (270 West 43rd Street).



The Company will participate virtually on June 1. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Loop Capital Markets representative, or Mr. Davis at [email protected] or (763) 852-2978.



In conjunction with the Company’s participation in the conference, an updated investor presentation will be available at investors.tileshop.com under “Presentations” before the market opens on June 1.

The Company intends to use its website, investors.tileshop.com , as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the Company’s website under the heading News and Events. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portions of the Company’s website, in addition to following its press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.



