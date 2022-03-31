Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
S&W Seed Company to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Monday, May 16, 2022

PR Newswire

LONGMONT, Colo., May 9, 2022

Conference call to be conducted on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 11:00AM ET

LONGMONT, Colo., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) will report financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2022, ended March 31, 2022, on Monday, May 16, 2022, before the open of the market. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Monday, May 16, 2022, at 11:00 am ET to review the results.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 861-5498 or (412) 317-6580 or can listen via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors.

A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 7014747. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://www.swseedco.com/investors for 30 days.

About S&W Seed Company

Founded in 1980, S&W Seed Company is a global integrated seed technology company focused on middle market crops. Headquartered in the United States and with operations in Australia, S&W's vision is to be the world's preferred proprietary seed Company which supplies a range of forage and specialty crop products that supports the growing global demand for animal proteins and healthier consumer diets. S&W is a global leader in proprietary alfalfa, sorghum and pasture seeds, with significant research and development, production and distribution capabilities. S&W's product portfolio also includes hybrid sunflower and wheat and the company is utilizing its research and breeding expertise to develop and produce stevia, the all-natural, zero calorie sweetener for the food and beverage industry. For more information, please visit www.swseedco.com.

SOURCE S&W Seed Company

